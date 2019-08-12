Shocking footage shows man kicking dog in unprovoked attack in Scottish park

Shocking footage shows a man kicking a dog in the ribs in an unprovoked attack in a park.

The video, released by the Scottish SPCA in a bid to track down the culprit, was covertly filmed by a member of the public who was concerned about the Staffordshire Bull Terrier's welfare.

In the footage - filmed in Inchyra Park, Grangemouth - two young men can be seen with a tan-coloured Staffie.

The men, thought to be in their late teens or early 20s, appear to be teasing the dog with a ball. But one of the men can be seen purposefully walking towards the animal, and kicking it hard in the ribs.

Scottish SPCA inspector Nicola Liddell said, “We’ve been looking into this since it was first reported in July, but it is difficult to identify the men from the quality of the video.

“We are hoping the general public can help us identify either of the men and the dog so that we can progress our investigation.

“It is plain to see from the man’s movement towards the dog that he knew exactly what he was doing in the lead-up to kicking it. He took a full-blown volley at the poor thing.

“No animal deserves to be treated in such a way and we would like to speak with either of the men involved.”

The footage was filmed on 25 July by a passerby who was worried when they saw the dog being struck across the nose for no reason.