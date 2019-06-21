Sex attacker struck twice within 24 hours near Edinburgh Royal Infirmary

A SEX attacker struck twice within 24 hours assaulting two women near to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, a court has been told.

David Milligan, 21, from Craigmillar, stared at and followed a 35-year-old woman around 2.45pm on February 21st before running towards her, striking her on the buttocks and attempting to pull her towards him.

The women were targeted near to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary. Pic: Police Scotland.

READ MORE: Man, 21, due in Edinburgh Sheriff Court after two women sexually assaulted within 24 hours

The next day at 1:20pm he tried to rape a woman on the footpath which runs from the hospital to Craigmillar Castle.

Milligan told the terrified 53-year-old woman: “I haven't had sex in ages. I saw you and I was turned on.”

He pounced on the woman, pushed her onto a grassy area before subjecting her to a horrifying attack.

She shouted: "'Get off me, get off me' and tried to fight him off, but he was too strong for her and told her “Shut the f*** up.”

At one point in the attack the woman pleaded with Milligan saying: “Please don't kill me.”

Callous Milligan told her he would not kill her if she let him have sex with her.

He only stopped his attack when the woman screamed loudly as another woman came along the path. He pulled up his trousers and ran off.

Prosecutor Alan Nicol said: “The accused was not known to either woman. He is a vulnerable adult, who suffers from autism.”

At the High Court in Glasgow, Milligan admitted sexually assaulting the 35-year-old woman and attempting to rape the other woman.

Milligan was identified by witnesses. When his home was searched, a distinctive pink rucksack he was carrying at the time of the first attack, was found.

His DNA was found on swabs taken from the hands and clothing of his second victim.

When Milligan was arrested he told police in reference to the attempted rape: “I deny that. I would absolutely not do that. I deny that.”

Mr Nicol said: “The accused stood near to his other victim the 35-year-old woman as she was having a cigarette. She moved away, but he kept moving closer, staring at her and shuffling around.

“Feeling uncomfortable she put out her cigarette and walked away. She heard him running behind her. He struck her on the bottom with his hand and tried to pull her towards him, as if he was trying to hug her.

“She placed her hand on his chest and said: 'No,' four or five times. After that the accused briefly pulled her, but then walked away.

“She felt very uncomfortable throughout, but did not think the accused was trying to attack her beyond what he did.”

Judge Lord Mulholland placed Milligan on the sex offenders' register.

He deferred sentence on Milligan, who is a prisoner in Edinburgh Prison, until August for background reports.

Defence counsel Niall McCluskie will give his plea in mitigation then.