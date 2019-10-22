Serial child abuser who targeted Edinburgh girls as young as 12 sentenced to prison

A serial child abuser who targeted girls as young as 12-years-old in the Edinburgh area during the early 2000s has been sentenced to prison.



Jason King, 41, was convicted following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh on 19 September, where he was found guilty of three offences of indecent behaviour toward young girls.

King appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Police Scotland/TSPL

King has also been convicted of drug supply offences after the investigation found him to be involved in the supply of ecstasy, cocaine and amphetamines.

Today, at the High Court in Edinburgh, he was sentenced to six years in prison and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

King committed the abuse against three girls in the Edinburgh area, then aged between 12 and 15-years-old, between 2002 and 2005.

Detectives from Police Scotland’s Public Protection Unit began an investigation into King following reports of his concerning behaviour from one of the victims.

King, 41, was convicted today at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Police Scotland handout

King was subsequently arrested and charged in December 2016.

Detective Sergeant Craig Guthrie from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit said:



"Jason King is a dangerous and predatory individual who has committed a number of extremely serious sexual offences against young girls over a period of time.

“He preyed on the victims and befriended the girls before taking advantage of them.

“I would like to thank and commend the victims for coming forward and contacting police to report the abuse they suffered. I hope that the sentencing today will offer them some comfort as they seek to put their ordeals behind them.

"We treat all reports of sexual crime with the utmost seriousness and will investigate all reports of sexual offences thoroughly in order to bring perpetrators of such crimes to justice, while at the same time providing all the necessary support and assistance to victims."