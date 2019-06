Background reports have been ordered into a Kinghorn man who was involved in a disturbance in the Scottish Borders.

Scott Bradley, 38, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at a house in Moss Place, in the village of Newcastleton.

He also admitted assaulting Patricia Linton by repeatedly striking her on the head and seizing her by the throat to her injury, as well as being in possession of a knife.

Sentence was deferred at Selkirk Sheriff Court until next month.