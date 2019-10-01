Senior Tory MP sparks lockdown in 'unacceptable' clash with security at Conservative Party conference

A senior Tory MP has been kicked out of his party's conference after he was involved in a "totally unacceptable" incident involving a clash with security.



Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown had attempted to bring his fiancee, who did not have the relevant pass, into the International Lounge at the Manchester event when he was stopped by a member of staff.

The Cotswolds MP is understood to have remonstrated with the member of staff, at which point security personnel intervened.

A Conservative spokesman said: "The incident was totally unacceptable. Geoffrey has been asked to leave Conference and we are establishing all of the facts to see if further action is necessary.

"We will always adopt a zero tolerance approach to any inappropriate behaviour towards our hardworking staff."

Sir Geoffrey said: "I've got nothing further to say about it. I don't want to comment on it, really."

A staff member guarding the door of the International Lounge said the incident was sparked by a disagreement.

"It was a small misunderstanding," the man said.

Greater Manchester Police said in statement: "At around 1:45pm on Tuesday 1 October 2019, an attendee to the Conservative Party Conference attempted to enter the International Lounge area of the conference without the relevant pass.

"Security staff intervened and resolved the situation without any breach of security occurring."