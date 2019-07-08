Second man arrested after death of 15-year-old girl hit by car

Have your say

A second man has been arrested after the death of a teenage girl who was hit by a car.

The 15-year-old was out with friends in Paisley at around 2am on Sunday and was crossing the road at Glenburn Road, near Fereneze Drive, when she was struck.

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but died a short time later.

On Sunday a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police confirmed on Monday another arrest was made, also a 20-year-old man.

The pair are due to appear at Paisley Sheriff Court later on Monday, while a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.