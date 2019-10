Police have arrested a second man after a man's body was found at a Glasgow flat.

Steven Clark, also known as Steven Robinson, 45, was found dead at a property at Carrbridge Drive in the Maryhill area on the evening of October 14.

Christopher Lawson, 19, was charged with murder when he appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police said a 46-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the inquiry and will appear at the court on Tuesday.