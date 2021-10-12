Sean McKay: Man who died after attack in Dalry named by police as they treat death as murder

A man who died after an attack in Dalry has been named by the police.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:50 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:52 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Sean McKay died following an incident in St Margaret's Avenue, Dalry, on Sunday, October 10.

The 23-year-old was attack while walking down the street at around 9.05 pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Following a post mortem, officers are treating his death as murder.

Sean McKay: Man who died after attack in Dalry named by police as they treat death as murder

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Scotland records worst A&E waiting times performance yet

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, said: "Our priority is to find the person responsible for this crime as soon as possible and we need the help of the community to do so.

"Please contact officers via 101 quoting reference number 3404 of Sunday, 10 October, 2021.

"With regard to this incident and the serious assault on Peden Avenue, Dalry on Saturday night, as a result of extensive and ongoing enquiries in the local area, we are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to each incident.

"We can confirm that whilst the incidents are not directly linked, we are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.