Sean McKay died following an incident in St Margaret's Avenue, Dalry, on Sunday, October 10.
The 23-year-old was attack while walking down the street at around 9.05 pm.
Following a post mortem, officers are treating his death as murder.
Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, said: "Our priority is to find the person responsible for this crime as soon as possible and we need the help of the community to do so.
"Please contact officers via 101 quoting reference number 3404 of Sunday, 10 October, 2021.
"With regard to this incident and the serious assault on Peden Avenue, Dalry on Saturday night, as a result of extensive and ongoing enquiries in the local area, we are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to each incident.
"We can confirm that whilst the incidents are not directly linked, we are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances."