Sean McKay died following an incident in St Margaret's Avenue, Dalry, on Sunday, October 10.

The 23-year-old was attack while walking down the street at around 9.05 pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following a post mortem, officers are treating his death as murder.

Sean McKay: Man who died after attack in Dalry named by police as they treat death as murder

Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, said: "Our priority is to find the person responsible for this crime as soon as possible and we need the help of the community to do so.

"Please contact officers via 101 quoting reference number 3404 of Sunday, 10 October, 2021.

"With regard to this incident and the serious assault on Peden Avenue, Dalry on Saturday night, as a result of extensive and ongoing enquiries in the local area, we are following positive lines of enquiry in relation to each incident.

"We can confirm that whilst the incidents are not directly linked, we are continuing investigations to establish the full circumstances."

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.