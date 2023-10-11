Sean Hogg wept as he let the Court of Criminal Appeal

A man who was given a community payback order for raping a child has had his conviction quashed by appeal judges.

Sean Hogg,22, wept as he let the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.

Judge Lady Dorrian had told Hogg that he should not have been convicted due to a “insufficiency of evidence”

Hogg, of Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, was placed on a community payback order earlier this year, which included supervision requirements and carrying out 270 hours unpaid work, after he was convicted in April 2023 of raping the child at Dalkeith Country Park, in Midlothian.

Jurors at the High Court in Glasgow heard how Hogg was 17 when prosecutors claimed he assaulted a 13-year-old schoolgirl, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

Court papers stated allegations that Hogg attacked her on various occasions between March and June 2018.

As well as being ordered to carry out unpaid work, Hogg was put under supervision and placed on the sex offenders' register for three years.

Under new court guidance, criminals under the age of 25 are treated more leniently because of their alleged brain immaturity.

Earlier this year, Donald Findlay KC told the Court of Criminal Appeal that Lord Lake did not follow correct legal procedures during the trial of Hogg earlier this year.

The advocate told appeal judges Lady Dorrian, Lord Matthews and Lord Pentland that their colleague’s actions resulted in his client being wrongly convicted.

On Wednesday, the appeal judges agreed with the submissions which had been made to them by Mr Findlay.

Lady Dorrian, who sat with colleagues Lord Matthews and Lord Pentland, said: “For the reasons given in the written appeal the appeal must succeed.

"There was an insufficiency of evidence for a conviction and the inevitable result of the appeal must be acquittal.”

Mr Findlay told the court that legal procedures used in Scotland to establish the guilt of a rapist weren’t properly followed in his client’s case.

The guidelines were drawn up by the Scottish Sentencing Council.

At Hogg's sentencing at the High Court in Glasgow earlier this year, Lord Lake said that he had considered the guidelines.

He also concluded that prison would not contribute to the thug's rehabilitation and took into account the fact he was a first offender.

At the appeal court earlier this year, the defence lawyer spoke of how the complainer whose evidence led to the 22-year-old’s conviction had to have her account of being sexually assaulted corroborated.

Mr Findlay said Lord Lake told jurors in his legal directions that the complainer’s evidence could be corroborated by an account of a man who said she appeared to be “distressed” following the incident which led to Hogg’s conviction.

The lawyer told the court that it was wrong for Lord Lake to have told the jurors this. He told the court that the witness’s account of “distress” could not corroborate the complainer’s evidence.

Mr Findlay said that Lord Lake should have known this and that the jury should haven’t been told that they could use it as corroboration.

Mr Findlay told the judges that Lord Lake’s actions resulted in Hogg being wrongfully convicted. He added: “My submission is that the jury were was misdirected by the trial judge and it pains me to say this but there has been a very significant miscarriage of justice at the hands of the judge."

Papers lodged by Hogg’s legal team at the appeal court state that in his closing legal directions, Lord Lake told jurors that the account given by this witness could “corroborate” the complainer’s evidence about being raped.

The papers also state that Lord Lake stated that the evidence of “distress” supported the complainer’s “credibility”.

The papers state that this was a “material misdirection” and resulted in a “miscarriage of justice”.

The court heard that the prosecutor in the trial did not ask detailed questions about what the complainer was distressed about.

The court heard Mr Findlay say that this resulted in the Crown being unable to corroborate the complainer’s account of rape.

He added: “There’s no corroboration of penetration.”

On Wednesday, Solicitor General Ruth Charteris KC said the Crown had decided not to pursue a new case against Hogg.

She added: “The Crown has came to a view that it is not in the public interest to seek a new prosecution.”

