Scottish woman attacked baby boy leaving him blind in one eye and brain damaged

A woman, who attacked a baby boy leaving him blind in one eye and brain damaged, was today jailed for nine years.

At the High Court in Glasgow Caroline Thomson, 30, pled guilty to assaulting the baby boy to his permanent impairment, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life.

The little boy who is now almost two, cannot speak and is unable to walk, although he can crawl. Doctors say any assessment of long-term damage cannot be made until he is primary school age.

Despite pleading guilty Thomson continues to deny the offence and has blamed a two-year-old for inflicting some of the injuries.

Judge Lady Rae told Thomson: “You pleaded guilty to the repeated physical abuse of a defenceless baby in your care.

“This baby suffered numerous injuries to his head and body as a result of what you did and has been left with life-long injuries and permanent impairment.

“You take no responsibility for what you did and deny your guilt, blaming a two-year-old for some of the injuries.

“Your conduct towards this child was deplorable. This is an appalling crime.”

The offence was committed on various occasions between May 2 and June 16, 2018, when he was aged between three weeks and nine weeks old.

Judge Lady Rae told Thomson, who now denies the offence despite having pleading guilty and tried to

The baby suffered multiple rib fractures, bleeding on the brain, a broken right wrist, fractures to the base of both big toes and a detached retina.

Prosecutor Kath Harper said:"The accused told the police the injuries may have been caused when she dropped the baby and said some of the injuries could have been caused by a two- year-old child."

Ms Harper told the court:"This is inconsistent with the medical findings. It is the opinion of consultant paediatrician Rosemary Grattan that any injury causing bleeding on the brain has the potential to endanger life.”

The court was told the injuries to the baby's feet are suggestive of an impact or crush injury and the injuries to the wrist and the ribs were consistent with a squeezing injury.

The rib fractures required excessive force.

Consultant ophthalmologist Jennifer Ann Gillen examined the baby's eyes and confirmed he had a detached retina. She said she had never seen this type of injury in a young baby and such an injury would require some form of blunt force trauma.

The court heard that on one occasion when Thomson was looking after the baby a neighbour heard the baby crying and the accused shouting:"Shut up you f***ing little bastard."

Another neighbour said he heard the baby crying and Thomson screaming : "Would you shut the f*** up."

Thomson denied shouting and swearing at the baby.

When she was charged with assaulting the boy Thomson told police: "I would never hurt a baby."

Defence counsel Wendy Hay said: “She is a very vulnerable individual who had a traumatic upbringing, This is an extremely serious and distressing case. Given the stance taken by Miss Thomson there is little I can say.”

Thomson sat sobbing in the dock as sentence was passed.