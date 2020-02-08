Scottish Uber driver feared he was being robbed by acid attacker after liquid sprayed in face

A PETRIFIED private hire driver feared he was being robbed by an acid attacker after a stranger sprayed liquid in his face.

The distraught Uber driver’s daughter told how her dad escaped serious injury but was badly shaken by the terrifying ordeal in Princes Street in Edinburgh.

Police are now investigating the attack in the early hours of Thursday morning as an assault and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

“My dad was working doing his usual shift for Uber,” his daughter said. “He was approached by a white male and asked for directions.

“As my dad continued to give the man directions, the male threw a type of fluid over my dad’s face and ran off.”

Her 52-year-old dad phoned police and was able to provide officers with details of the vehicle his attacker fled in.

“My dad managed to clean his face a little, luckily he can still see,” said his daughter. “He’s managed to take down the car registration plate and call the police at the time of the incident.”

She also encouraged anyone in the area at the time who may have witnessed the attack to contact officers.

“Please, if anyone saw anything around this time - other taxi drivers or passengers - please inform the police,” she said.

In 2018, a gang of acid attackers was jailed in London for robbing taxi drivers and Gumtree users at knifepoint.

The driver’s daughter added: “These types of acid attacks are so dangerous and happen very often in London for the intention to steal off someone.

“My dad is so shaken and doesn’t want to continue his job and that shouldn’t be the case as this is how he makes a living - I’m so disgusted.”

Tests are being carried out to identify the liquid thrown in the driver’s face but police ruled out acid.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report that a man driving a vehicle had an unknown liquid sprayed in his face on Princes Street at around 4am on Thursday, 6 February.

“The 52-year-old man was treated at the scene by the ambulance as a precaution but did not require hospital treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing however the liquid has not been established to be of a corrosive or noxious nature.”

Anyone with any information to help the investigation should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 0382 of 6 February.

Alternatively a report can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.