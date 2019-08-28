Scottish teenager hit on head and robbed of valuables in 'terrifying' attack

A teenage boy was hit on the head with a weapon in a "terrifying" robbery in the early hours of Sunday.

BOY, 15, ROBBED OF MOBILE PHONE AND BANK CARD IN 'TERRIFYING' ATTACK

A teenager was assaulted and robbed of his mobile phone and bank card in the attack. Picture: JPIMedia

By PA Scotland Reporter

The 15-year-old victim had his mobile phone and bank card stolen in Darnley, Glasgow, between 1.30am and 2am.

Police said he had been walking along Nitshill Road, near Corselet Road, when two teenagers approached him and hit him on the head before taking his belongings.

Officers are now trying to trace two men and a woman who took the 15-year-old boy home afterwards.

They were in a silver or grey three-door car, which was in a nearby restaurant car park.

The teenager later went to hospital for treatment for head injuries in the attack.

The suspects are described by police as being aged between 14 and 16, with one wearing a blue Lacoste tracksuit, with his face covered by a scarf or mask, while the other was wearing dark clothing.

Detective Constable Christopher Sneddon, of Govan Police Office, said: "This was a terrifying attack on a young man and it is vital that we trace those responsible.

"We are particularly keen to speak to those who were within the the silver/grey coloured car who assisted the 15-year-old boy and gave him a lift home.

"He may have information that can help us in our inquiry. If this was you, we encourage you to get in touch.

"We would also ask anyone else who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen anything to come forward."