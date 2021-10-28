The male kitten was found by a dog walker on the evening of Monday, October 25, in a play park on Toboggan road in Methil, Fife.

It was found wrapped in a baby blanket inside a black bin bag and had been placed inside a box.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SSPCA believes that the kitten – who was between five and six-months-old – was someone’s pet up until recently as he hadn’t suffered any visible injuries or disease.

He was not wearing a collar when he was found, and wasn’t microchipped which makes finding his owners much more challenging.

Warning – distressing images

Scottish SPCA inspector Robyn Gray said: “He is black and white with a distinctive white marking on his face just above his mouth so we’re sure someone must recognise him.

Scottish SPCA: Kitten wrapped in baby blanket found dead in Fife play park.

“The kitten appeared to be in good body condition before he passed away with no visible wounds or disease so he has clearly been someone’s pet until recently.

“We’re keen to find out how the cat came to be in this location and the circumstances leading up to his death.

“While we appreciate the death of a pet can be a frightening and upsetting time, this isn’t the correct procedure to follow when dealing with the body of an animal.”

Mr Gray is appealing for anyone with information on the incident to get in touch with the SSPCA via its confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Scottish SPCA: Kitten wrapped in baby blanket found dead in Fife play park.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.