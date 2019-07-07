Scottish schoolgirl dies after being hit by speeding car driving on wrong side of the road

A 15-year-old girl has died after being hit by a speeding car driving on the wrong side of the road.

The hit and run happened in Paisley at around 2am this morning.

The teenager was crossing Glenburn Road near to Fereneze Drive, when she was struck by a black car, possibly a VW Polo, driving at speed on the wrong side of Glenburn Road towards Gleniffer Road.

She was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she died a short time later.

Police said her family are aware and being supported.

READ MORE - Police Scotland launch urgent appeal to trace missing East Kilbride twins



Detective Inspector Allan Kelly, Paisley CID, said:

“The young girl was with 4 friends when she stepped on to the road and was hit by the car which was driving at speed on the wrong side of the road in tandem with another car.

“The driver initially got out of the car but then went back in and drove off towards Gleniffer Rd, Paisley.

“We know that the car, a small hatchback, possibly a VW Polo, was damaged as a result of the collision; it had a cracked windscreen and bumper.

“We also know that the black car was on the wrong side of the road and driving beside another car, as if racing each other, on Glenburn Road, so people may have seen these two cars either in that street or in surrounding streets either before or after.

READ MORE - Vinnie Jones's wife Tanya dies, age 53, heartbroken actor confirms



“I would appeal to the driver of the car to come forward to police and to the occupants of either vehicle involved.

“If you have any information, or dash-cam footage, that you think may help officers with their enquiries, then please contact Paisley CID via 101 quoting reference number 0592 of the 7 July 2019. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.”