Scottish Sainsbury's depot in lock down after suspected bomb scare

Emergency services have been called to an incident at a Sainsbury's depot in East Kilbride.
Reports say specialist officers have been called to assist with a suspected bomb scare.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in East Kilbride are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in the Hurlawcrook area.
"Enquiries are ongoing."
A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: "Our Langlands Park depot was evacuated this morning to support the police with an investigation."
More as we have it.