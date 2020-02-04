Scottish Sainsbury's depot in lock down after suspected bomb scare

Have your say

Emergency services have been called to an incident at a Sainsbury's depot in East Kilbride.

Reports say specialist officers have been called to assist with a suspected bomb scare.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in East Kilbride are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in the Hurlawcrook area.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: "Our Langlands Park depot was evacuated this morning to support the police with an investigation."

More as we have it.