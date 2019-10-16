Scottish police hunt man who ‘hugged’ 10-year-old girl on street

Have your say

Detectives have launched an investigation after a man assaulted a schoolgirl on a Glasgow street.

Officers said the man, whose description has not been given, hugged the 10-year-old on Westray Street in the Milton area just after 9pm yesterday.

Police have launched an investigation. Picture: John Devlin

It is understood he had approached the child in a car before the incident took place.

The girl fled the scene and police were called.

A Police Scotland spokesman told Glasgow’s Evening Times “Enquiries are ongoing following an assault of a 10-year-old girl in Westray Street, Milton around 9.10 pm last night.

“A man approached the young girl and hugged her.

“Enquiries are at an early stage and at this time we cannot establish a motive for the man’s actions.”

