Scottish oil worker ‘kidnapped at gunpoint’ in Nigeria

A Scottish oil worker is believed to have been kidnapped by an armed gang in a rig in Nigeria.

The gunmen attacked a site in Ogbele owned by Niger Delta Petroleum Resources in the early hours of Saturday morning, local time.

A spokesman from the army in the oil-rich West African country told STV News that one of the workers - who have still not been found - is from Scotland, although this has yet to be confirmed by the Foreign Office.

The Spokesman added: “There were three in total.

“They are all still missing at this point.

“A major search and rescue operation is under way.”

The other victims of the kidnappers are believed to be from Canada and Nigeria.

The Niger Delta is home to most of the crude oil in Nigeria, and is often a target for criminal gangs and armed attackers.

Two Shell workers were killed last week in Rivers State, the same area where the Scottish man was kidnapped.

