Scottish OAP conned out of more than £20,000 in social media scam

A Borders man has been tricked into parting with more than £20,000 in an online fraud on social media.



The 67-year-old man, who lives in the Galashiels area, was contacted on social media and persuaded to click a link suggesting he had "won" £150,000.



He was then encouraged to part with a combination of cash and gift cards totalling £21,000 to pay for "delivery fees" and later "taxes".



Police have issued an appeal in an effort to warn the public and urge people to stay vigilant when using social media.



Constable Christina Campbell-Falconer of Galashiels Police Station said: "On realising he had been the victim of fraud the man reported his concerns to police and we are now carrying out enquiries.



"We would encourage people to be extremely careful on social media. Sadly if something seems too good to be true then it probably is not to be trusted.



"It is best not to click on an unsolicited link and never send money or personal financial details to someone who has contacted you unexpectedly on social media.



"The people who carry out frauds like this are well practiced and got to great lengths to appear convincing.



"If in doubt do not act immediately and seek advice from a trusted friend or family member."



For advice about a range of frauds visit: https://www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/advice-for-victims-of-crime/fraud/ and anyone who believes they may have been a victim can contact Police Scotland on 101.