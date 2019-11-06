Scottish mum blocks rogue Bonfire Night firework with hand to save one-year-old daughter

The mother said her daughter could have been killed by the firework.

A quick-thinking mum saved her one-year-old daughter from possible death by blocking a rogue firework with her hand after it was set off by a gang of youths.

Emily Thompson was left with a bruised and swolen hand after stopping the rogue firework. Pic: Submitted/Google Maps

Emily Thompson said her daughter Jessica "could have been killed" had she not shielded the buggy after hearing shouts from her partner to 'run' as the flaming projectile soared towards them.

A bag containing about half a dozen fireworks and sparklers was also tied to the pushchair handle, as the family had hoped to set off some fireworks themselves in Colinton Mains Park on Bonfire Night.

Medics at the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary took x-rays on Tuesday night and told the mum-of-two she was "lucky" to escape with swelling and bruising and no broken fingers.

Emily, who lives in Edinburgh, said: "If I had not put my hand up it could have hit my eyes or it could have killed Jessica, if it had hit her.

"I was losing sleep last night and my finger has been throbbing and there is more bruising today. I'm still in shock about it all."

Screaming in Pain

Emily was in Colinton Mains Park with her two children, 23-month-old Jessica and six-year-old Bradley, one of Bradley's friends and her partner at about 6pm on Tuesday night when the drama unfolded.

The 40-year-old said she noticed a gang of up to 15 children - aged about 12 or 13 - setting off fireworks towards people's homes and in the direction of workers on a building site near to St Mark's RC Primary School. She said they also appeared to be aiming the fireworks at each other.

The family decided to move further down the park but, as she pushed the buggy carrying her daughter she heard her partner up ahead shouting for them all to "run" when he saw a firework coming towards them.

Her first reaction was to raise her hand in front of Jessica and to try and swivel the pram around.

But she said the firework skimmed her partner before striking her right hand, leaving her screaming in pain.

The group of youths scarpered and the family made for the car and got inside before calling the police.

Emily said police arrived and that her partner also spoke to two boys about what had happened as they left the park.

After a drive up to the hospital, doctors carried out two x-rays and told Emily she was lucky not to have any broken fingers. A GP also prescribed her with some some stronger painkillers on Wednesday.

Emily added: "You often hear about people being hit by fireworks but now that it's happened to us, I have got a completely different mindset. Fireworks should totally be banned when you have kids about that age getting their hands on them."

She said officers have since been in touch to say they are treating the incident as an assault and they are hopeful of charging someone in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 6:30pm on Tuesday, 5 November, officers were called after a 40-year-old woman was injured by a firework in Oxgangs Park, Edinburgh.

"The woman was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries to her hand. Enquiries are ongoing."