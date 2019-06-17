Scottish mother issues warning after son hit in neck with pellet gun by laughing men in white van

A mother has issued a warning for other parents after her son claimed he was hit in the neck by a shotgun pellet.

Celendine Caldwell said her son Harvey Stewart, 16, who has learning difficulties, and is a S5 pupil at Viewforth high school in the town, was hit in the neck after two men drove past him in a white van outside Kirkcaldy ice rink today.

Ms Caldwell said: "Harvey came home from school at lunchtime today to collect his football. When he came home from school today he said 'someone shot me in the neck' and he had a mark on the left hand side of his neck. The pellet has just touched his neck but left a mark.

He told me two young men had driven past him in a white van with a red logo and the one in the passenger seat had fired a pellet gun at him. He said they were laughing at him at the time and that the gun was shaped like a hand gun.

"Harvey 'freezes up' when he gets a fright and doesn't say anything so he just went back to school as usual."

Ms Caldwell, who contacted the school and police, added: "I'm disgusted that an adult man could do this to a child. Harvey looks younger than his age but was clearly in his school uniform.

"I want other parents to know what's happened. Also, with these men going around doing that they are at risk of being shot by the police themselves if someone thought it was a real gun."

Police Scotland were contacted for comment but have not returned calls.