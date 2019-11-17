Scottish man stabbed after early morning street brawl involving large gang

Have your say

A 29-year-old man was stabbed after an early morning street brawl involving a large gang.

The violent incident, on George Street, Paisley, at around 3.30am on Saturday morning, left the victim in hospital.

He is being treated at Royal Alexandra Hospital for stab wounds.

Police are now appealing for information.

A spokesman for the force said: "At around 3.30am on Saturday, we received reports of a 29-year-old man being injured during a disturbance involving a group of men in George Street, Paisley.

"The victim was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital and enquires into the incident are continuing."

READ MORE - Two Scottish cities named among top ten best cities to live and work in UK

