Scottish man helped looked for a woman's missing husband - hours after killing him

A man offered to help look for a woman's missing husband – just hours after he helped kill him.

Stephen Mack (53) teamed up with nephew Jackson Mack (21) to brutally attack Stephen Anderson last October.

The 51 year-old victim was battered, bound and struck with a machete following a row.

His body was then hidden under a mattress at Stephen Mack's home in Gartcosh, North Lanarkshire.

Stephen's worried family were later concerned about his apparent disappearance.

The dad's wife Karen Anderson contacted Stephen Mack – described as a “friend” of her husband.

Despite what happened, prosecutor Kath Harper told the High Court in Glasgow: “He said he had not seen him and asked her if she wanted him to help look for him.”

Police later made the grim discovery of Stephen's corpse before the Macks were held.

The pair today faced a murder allegation, but each had their guilty plea to the reduced charge of culpable homicide accepted.

It emerged Jackson Mack had been freed early from jail just 17 days before the killing.

The duo were remanded in custody pending sentencing next month.

The hearing was told the victim drove his Mercedes to visit Stephen Mack last October 29 - the night of the attack.

Miss Harper said he was last seen at 9.49pm.

The exact circumstances of the killing remain unclear.

Miss Harper said the Crown could not “confirm or dispute” the Macks account of what happened.

They insist an argument and a struggle erupted before Jackson Mack punched Stephen and then struck him on the legs with a “bladed weapon”

The pair were then said to have been “on top” of the victim.

The charge lists a number of accusations including Stephen having his ankles tied, his mouth covered with tape and being hit with a machete.

Miss Harper told the court: “After a short period of time...it became apparent Stephen Anderson was dead.”

The body was put under a mattress in a bedroom and covered with “other household items”.

Stephen Mack meantime went on to drive the dad's car away from the scene.

The court heard that Jackson Mack was heard at one point shouting at his uncle: “You've f*****g ruined my life.”

By 2am, the victim's wife and his son Steven were worried he had not returned home.

They tried searching the area, but could not find him.

It was around noon on October 30 that Karen Anderson desperately contacted Stephen Mack.

As well as offering to join the search, the killer claimed he “did not know” where the victim was.

Jackson Mack meantime went on to admit to two people that his uncle had tied Stephen to a chair before the dad had a heart attack and “turned blue”.

He claimed: “It was not meant to go that far.”

Police were eventually alerted to a body at Stephen Mack's home.

The officers forced entry and discovered the corpse in a spare bedroom.

The court heard cable ties, piece of rope and tape were found nearby.

The Macks were later arrested, but made no comment.

Forensic evidence linked them to the killing. This included their DNA being found on Stephen's body as well as on the tape and cable ties.

The dead man's blood was discovered on a machete.

The court heard Stephen suffered “blunt force” injuries as well as cuts and slashes to the left leg.

There was also evidence of “asphyxia” and compression of the chest.

The hearing was told the Macks already had a history of violence.

Jackson Mack was previously locked up for assault and was also sentenced to two years in 2017 for having a blade.

He was freed last October 12 – just around a fortnight before the killing.

The sentence had not been due to expire until December 2019.

Stephen Mack was jailed at the high court for six years in 1991 for assault and robbery.

Lady Rae deferred sentencing until August 20 in Edinburgh.

Stephen Mack mouthed “sorry” to a throng of the victim's family and friends in court as he was lead to the cells.

But, one woman yelled back: “Too little, too late.”