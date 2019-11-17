Scottish house sealed off since Friday by police after 'unexplained' death of 5-month-old baby

Police Scotland said the child died in hospital on Friday.

A five-month-old baby's death is being treated as "unexplained" by Police Scotland after officers sealed off a house in Livingston on Friday.

Police Scotland said the baby died in St John's Hospital on Friday, and eyewitnesses have said a house in Scott Brae has been sealed off by police since Friday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Police in West Lothian are investigating after a five-month-old baby from the Ladywell area passed away in St John's Hospital on Friday 15 November.

"The death is being treated as unexplained pending further enquiries and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."