Scottish Government's Edinburgh headquarters evacuated by police due to 'suspicious package'

St Andrew's House has been evacuated by police.

The headquarters of the Scottish Government in Edinburgh, St Andrew's House, has been evacuated by police due to the discovery of a suspicious device.

St Andrew's House on Regent Road

Bomb disposal experts are on scene but Police Scotland said there is not thought to be any threat to the wider community but enquiries are ongoing.

Officers were called to the building at around 2.30pm this afternoon with the bomb disposal team then called by police.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said they have been stood outside the building following the evacuation of the offices at around 3.20pm.

The Scottish Government's headquarters, on Regent Road in the centre of Edinburgh, is the office for around 1,400 civil servants.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Edinburgh are currently in attendance at St Andrew’s House on Regent Road, following the discovery of a suspicious package, and are being supported by the EOD.

“Enquiries are ongoing and there is currently not thought to be any threat to the wider community.”