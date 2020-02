A football hooligan who punched three police horses before a Celtic game has been jailed for 10 months.

Kevin McGuire, 36, was part of a mob that attacked officers ahead of a Scottish Cup tie against Airdrie. McGuire, from Cardonald, was found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to three police horses, assaulting two police officers and acting in a threatening and abusive manner in January last year.

He was also banned from every football ground in the UK for five years.