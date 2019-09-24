Scottish care worker told patient: 'You remind me of my mother and I hate my mother'

A care worker was struck off after telling a dementia patient 'You remind me of my mother and I f****** hate my mother'.

Daniel Akers, a senior care worker at Rowandale Nursing Home in Pollokshields, Glasgow, repeatedly humiliated the vulnerable OAP.

An inquiry heard disgraced Akers abused the elderly woman 'for his own gratification', by repeatedly asking her where the toilet was, knowing she did not have the capacity to answer.

He lied to the elderly woman more than once, saying he was on the phone to someone she knew, and made a complaint about her which "left her distressed."

The pensioner was also told to wear her jacket indoors "in an attempt to humiliate her" and another charge found Akers pushed her in the back.

The Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) said Akers' actions represented a "very significant and concerning breach of trust" in a "pattern of verbal, physical and psychological abuse".

Dementia campaigners praised care home staff for coming forward to report the abuse and said the SSSC's decisive action had showed that cruelty towards the elderly "will not be tolerated".

Akers denied the allegations and suggested whistleblowers had been motivated by unhappiness at changes made to shift patterns and stopping "fag breaks".

However, the three witnesses, who were all in more junior positions at the home, were found to be credible and reliable during an inquiry hearing by the Scottish Social Services Council.

Professor June Andrews, a former nurse and dementia expert, said: "The public is now protected from this person.

"The decisive action by the Social Services Council should give the public increased confidence that cruelty will not be tolerated.

"However, it depends on staff feeling able to report unacceptable behaviour as soon as they see it.

"Those who came forward deserve respect for defending their residents.It is hard to blow the whistle, but you will be heard."

Another charge found proved states that Akers said in the presence of elderly residents: "I am f*****g sick of this, I hate my f*****g job" or words to that effect.

Addressing him directly, the SSSC said: "Your case represented a very significant and concerning breach of trust.

"You were in a position of trust in relation to a very vulnerable service user.

"You appeared to have taken a deliberate decision to abuse that trust and to subject her to a pattern of verbal, physical and psychological abuse for your own gratification.

"She relied on you to provide care, and you abused that."

Forth Care Limited, who operates Rowandale Nursing Home, has been approached for comment.