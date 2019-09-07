Scottish boy aged 10 nearly blinded after being shot in face with airgun

A ten-year-old boy came close to losing his sight in one eye after being shot in the face with an airgun at a Fife park.

The incident happened on Magnus Drive in Glenrothes about 6pm on Thursday.

The incident happened at the play park on Magnus Drive in Glenrothes. Picture: Google Street View

The pellet narrowly missed the boy’s eye, a social media post from Collydean Parent Council said. The post said: “A child’s face has been hurt, the skin broken, by a child using a BB gun at Magnus Drive park.

“The child was shot on the cheek, but an inch higher and it would have been the eye!! The kid with the gun apologised, was an accident, but please, please, if this is your child, take the gun from them, it’s not a toy.” Police Scotland confirmed they were investigating the incident.