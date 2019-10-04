Scots pensioner who tortured partner for eight days after being told to turn radio down is jailed

Have your say

A pensioner who tortured his partner almost non-stop for eight days after she asked him to turn down the radio was today jailed for six years.

Norman Watt, 67, choked Connie McCallum with a cardigan, strangled her until she lost consciousness, burned her with cigarettes and beat her black and blue.

She was eventually rescued by a postman who was delivering post at her bungalow in Leven, Fife.

At the High Court in Glasgow today, judge Lord Boyd told Watt: “You can't recall any of the details of this. You said initially that the injuries were self-inflicted. However, you now accept responsibility for this offence.

“The relationship is now at an end.”

Watt admitted assaulting his partner to the danger of her life.

He was originally charged with attempting to murder her, but the prosecution accepted the reduced charge.

The pair had been in a volatile on-off relationship for ten years.

The attacks occurred over an eight-day period in August last year.

It began when Watt turned the radio up “loud”.

Connie asked him to lower the volume as she had elderly neighbours.

But prosecutor Angela Gray said: “She recalls this is when she got the 'first beating'.

“He punched as she was sitting on the couch beside him. He hit her all over her face and body.”

Watt then dragged Connie and continued the beating. It only ended when he eventually allowed her to go to bed.

The victim tried to cover her bruises the next day by wearing a baggy fleece.

The violence temporarily stopped for a day when Connie's relative stayed overnight.

But Watt was soon again “picking on her for everything”.

She was hit with a walking stick, struck on the bottom with a knife and repeatedly burned with cigarettes.

Miss Gray: “He kicked and bit her. He also struck her with a small table.”

One night, Connie described Watt “using everything he could get his hands on” to hit her.

He choked her with a cardigan while again punching and kicking her.

Miss Gray said: “She thought she was going to die.”

On the last day Watt left the bungalow and she shouted to the postman for help.

Miss Gray said: ““The postman could see that she was badly injured.”

She had dried blood on her and was covered in bruises and blood was spattered on the living room wall.

Connie was later treated for the extensive marks on her body, which included a burn mark and defensive-type injuries.

When interviewed by police, Watt initially claimed she was lying.

Defence counsel Kevin McCallum said: "At the time he had alcohol issues and has little recollection of the offence. Since June there has been no contact between them.

“Although when he was on remand last year she sent him a Christmas card.”

Watt showed no emotion as he was led away to begin his sentence.