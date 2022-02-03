Thomas Donnelly, 39, of Kilmarnock, was stopped by police after being reported for speeding on the M74 near Wamphray in Dumfries and Galloway in February 2019.

After carrying out a search of the rented van, police found several boxes that contained thousands of cigarettes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The HMRC were called in and found that there were more than 324,000 illicit cigarettes, worth £95,000 in lost duty and taxes.

Scotland crime: Kilmarnock man jailed after 324,000 illicit cigarettes were discovered in his hired van

Lynsey Thompson, Operational Lead, Fraud Investigation Service, HMRC, said: “The sale of illegal cigarettes will not be tolerated by us or our partner agencies.

"This is theft from the taxpayer which undercuts local businesses and now Donnelly is paying the price.

“Cheap cigarettes come at a cost as they often fund organised crime and other illegal activity.

"If you know anyone smuggling, selling or storing illicit cigarettes, you can report it to HMRC online.”

HMRC officers seized the goods and when interviewed Donnelly, he admitted travelling down to Manchester to buy the cigarettes.

He pleaded guilty to Excise Duty fraud on November 23 last year at Dumfries Sheriff Court and was sentenced to 12 months in prison before the same court on January 31, 2022.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers received a report of a vehicle speeding on the motorway near Wamphray, Dumfries and Galloway, on the morning of 28 February 2019.

"The vehicle was stopped, and a search of the vehicle was carried out.

"A sizeable amount of illegal cigarettes were discovered and the recovery shows the good work of officers in preventing these cigarettes from reaching our communities.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.