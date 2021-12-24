A man has been arrested in connection with a disturbance on Sauchiehall Street.

Police said the incident took place at around 12:25am (December 24).

A 27-year-old man was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, while another man, aged 23, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 31-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, December 27.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow around 12.25am on Friday, 24 December, 2021.

“A 27-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. A 23-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

“The 31-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 December.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.