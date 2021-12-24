Police said the incident took place at around 12:25am (December 24).
A 27-year-old man was taken to Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to serious injuries, while another man, aged 23, sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene.
A 31-year-old man is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, December 27.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow around 12.25am on Friday, 24 December, 2021.
“A 27-year-old man was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment for serious injuries. A 23-year-old man sustained minor injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.
“The 31-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 December.”