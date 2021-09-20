Dan Burton died in the mid-air collision just before 5pm on Saturday, September 18, near Loch Na Gainmhich in the Scottish Highlands.

Australian biologist Sacha Dench, known as the “Human Swan”, was also seriously injured in the incident.

Ms Dench, who co-founded the charity Conservation Without Borders (CWB), is currently being treated in hospital.

Her injures are not thought to be life-threatening.

Both highly experienced paramotorists, Mr Burton, 54, had been filming Ms Dench as she embarked on the latest leg of the 3,000-mile “Round Britain Climate Challenge” in a specially adapted battery-powered version of the aircraft.

In a statement, the trustees of CWB said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Dan Burton to whom we offer our sincere condolences.

“The incident was attended by police and medics and enqurires are underweay to establish the details of the accident.

“The families have been informed. At this stage we would request the privacy of the individuals and families involved be respected.”

The trustees also confirmed that the Round Britain Climate Challenge had been postponed.

Ms Dench, who is known for global expeditions with migratory species, including sharks, set a Guinness World Record in 2016 as the first woman to cross the English Channel by paramotor.

Appointed ambassador for the UN’s Convention on Migratory Species in 2020, she turned her focus to climate change after losing her family home to bushfires.

Speaking on Sunday, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We can confirm a 54-year-old man has died and a woman has been seriously injured following a collision involving two paramotors yesterday afternoon.

"Police were informed about the incident near Loch Na Gainmhich by the A894 shortly before 4:45pm and enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.

"The next of kin of those involved have been informed."

