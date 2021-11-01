Mr Allison, 20, was hit by a silver Skoda Superb taxi at around 8.20pm on October 30, on the Gretna to Stranraer Road near Inch Church, Castle Kennedy.

The passengers were uninjured but Mr Allison, from Stranraer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Allison’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone who could help but hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of either Mr Allison or the vehicle around the time of the crash.

If you have information you should call 101, and quote incident 3746 of Saturday, October 30.

Ryan Allison named as the 20-year-old who died after being hit by taxi near Castle Kennedy.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.