Police Scotland has formally identified the man who died in a crash on Saturday evening on the A75 Euro-route in Dumfries and Galloway as Ryan Allison.

By Beth Murray
Monday, 1st November 2021, 6:39 am
Mr Allison, 20, was hit by a silver Skoda Superb taxi at around 8.20pm on October 30, on the Gretna to Stranraer Road near Inch Church, Castle Kennedy.

The passengers were uninjured but Mr Allison, from Stranraer, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Bob McNay, from Police Scotland's Road Policing Unit, said: "Our thoughts are with Mr Allison’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to this crash and I would urge anyone who could help but hasn’t yet spoken to us to get in touch.”

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of either Mr Allison or the vehicle around the time of the crash.

If you have information you should call 101, and quote incident 3746 of Saturday, October 30.

