Royal Mile ‘locked down’ as police close off part of High Street

Part of the Royal Mile was closed by police this evening as officers responded to an “ongoing incident”.

The historic High Street, near to the World’s End pub, was closed to traffic around 7.20pm on Sunday evening.

There are unconfirmed eyewitness reports that a person may have fallen from a tenement window onto the pavement below.

One said on social media that around six police vehicles and an ambualnce were in attendance.

The incident happened just hours before The Proclaimers were due on stage at Edinburgh Castle tonight with thousands of fans expected to head up the Royal Mile.

A Police Scotland spokesperson confirmed they were in attendance in the Old Town.