Richard Huckle: one of UK's worst paedophiles stabbed to death in jail

Richard Huckle, one of Britain's worst paedophiles who abused up to 200 Malaysian children, has been stabbed to death in prison, sources said.

Freelance photographer Huckle, 33, admitted an unprecedented number of offences against children aged between six months and 12 years in 2016.

Judge Peter Rook QC ordered that he serve a minimum of 25 years in jail to reflect the “public abhorrence” over his “campaign of rape” spanning nine years.

It is understood he was stabbed to death in Full Sutton Prison, East Yorkshire on Sunday.

More to follow..