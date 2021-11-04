Mr Smith, 43, was involved in an accident with a blue Toyota Rav4 car on the A93 just east of Banchory at around 2.55pm on Monday, October 25.

He had been riding an orange and white KTM motorbike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His parents were Eileen and Colin, and he had two brothers and a sister, Peter, Michael and Lyn. He was also the boyfriend of Susan.

Police are now appealing for information to establish the exact circumstances around the crash which took place between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Richard.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch.

Richard Alan Smith: 43-year-old motorcyclist who died in crash near Banchory named.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm."

If you have any information on the accident you should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2130 of October 25.

