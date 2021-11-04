Richard Alan Smith: 43-year-old motorcyclist who died in crash near Banchory named

Motorcyclist, Richard Alan Smith, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near Banchory last month.

By Beth Murray
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 10:12 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Mr Smith, 43, was involved in an accident with a blue Toyota Rav4 car on the A93 just east of Banchory at around 2.55pm on Monday, October 25.

He had been riding an orange and white KTM motorbike and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

His parents were Eileen and Colin, and he had two brothers and a sister, Peter, Michael and Lyn. He was also the boyfriend of Susan.

Police are now appealing for information to establish the exact circumstances around the crash which took place between Drumoak and Peterculter, near the junction with an unclassified road for Drum Castle.

Read More

Read More
COP26: Covid fears for 'more than 100' police officers at climate summit

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Richard.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of the collision and I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has any information to get in touch.

Richard Alan Smith: 43-year-old motorcyclist who died in crash near Banchory named.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from that stretch of road shortly before 3pm."

If you have any information on the accident you should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2130 of October 25.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.