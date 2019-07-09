Revealed: Face of convicted extortionist who raped woman in Edinburgh Travelodge

Here is the face of a convicted extortionist who punched a woman before subjecting her to a horrific rape ordeal.

Basharat Khan,31, attacked the 48-year-old female, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at the Travelodge Hotel at Dreghorn Link, Edinburgh, on September 24 2017.

Basharat Khan.

Khan has today been jailed for six years for the offences.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Khan preyed on the woman in the early hours of the morning.

READ MORE: Convicted extortionist violently raped woman in Edinburgh Travelodge

His victim told jurors of how the thug physically assaulted his victim and ignored her pleas for him to stop.

However the crook, who was handed a 30 month sentence for extortion in May 2018, was caught after the woman plucked up enough courage to speak to police.

The story emerged after Khan, of Bradford in West Yorkshire, was convicted of rape following a trial before judge Lady Wise last month. Sentence had been deferred until Tuesday July 9th for the court to obtain reports about his character.

Passing sentence, Lady Wise told Khan: “You have been convicted of the very serious offence of rape and you have been assessed as being of a medium to high risk of re-offending.

"Given the nature of the offence to which you have been convicted, I am of the opinion that a lengthy custodial sentence is required both as punishment and as a form of deterrent.”

During proceedings last month, his victim told prosecution lawyer Sheena Fraser of how she had been out with a friend in Edinburgh before going to the hotel where she met Khan.

She said that she started to feel unwell in the hotel room after she was given a drink.

The woman said: “I started to feel slurry. My head didn’t feel right. It was a spinning sort of thing. I started feeling like that after drinking it.”

The woman said she fell asleep and when she awoke, Khan raped her.

The victim added: “He smacked me in the mouth. He pulled my leggings down and lay on top of me.

“I kept on saying ‘no I don’t want this.’

“I kept saying ‘no get off me, no.’ I froze. I’m so ashamed. He kept going.”

The woman said that she later left the hotel room and went to reception where a staff member phoned for a taxi.

READ MORE: Two bikes worth £6,000 stolen after tourists robbed at knife-point in Cramond

The court heard how the woman eventually spoke to police. Detectives found enough evidence to bring Khan to court on a charge of rape.

After jurors returned a conviction to a charge of rape, Ms Fraser couldn’t be in court so her place was taken by her colleague Jane Farquharson QC.

Ms Farquharson said that Khan was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh last year on a charge of extortion.

On that occasion, judge Lord Brailsford heard how Khan and his co-accused Ziarat Ali extorted £5,000 from the parents of Bilaal Afzal.

The pair told dad Muhammed and wife Sajda that they would take their child to England and kill him if they didn’t hand over the cash to them.

The duo committed the crime between September 8 and 9 2017. Prosecution lawyer Peter Ferguson QC said Bilaal was driven from Edinburgh to Newtown St Boswells in the Scottish Borders.

However, the pair were later snared after being caught by the police.

On Tuesday, the court heard how Khan now claims that he wasn’t even in Edinburgh at the time of the offence. Lady Wise heard that Khan told social workers that he was in Bradford at the time of the offence.

However, the court heard that during the trial, Khan’s legal team didn’t dispute he was in the hotel room at the time of the alleged rape.

Defence solicitor advocate Brian Gilfedder told the court that his client still denied any wrongdoing.

He added: “He maintains his position of innocence.”

Lady Wise also placed Khan on the Sex Offenders Register.