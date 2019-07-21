Restalrig murder: Tributes paid after murder victim named locally as 'gentleman' Andy McCarron

The man who was murdered on Lochend Road South in Restalrig has been named locally as Andy McCarron.

The 49-year-old was seriously injured in a disturbance outside the Edinburgh City Football Club's Social Club, formerly known as Loch Inn on Lochend Road South and later died in hospital.

Police were called to the incident happened around 12.15am on Sunday 21st July.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this inquiry, however anyone with information is being asked to come forward by police.

Mr McCarron was an electrician at property firm David Love Property, and his employer David Love has paid tribute, calling him a 'gentleman'.

He told the Evening News: "Andy was a big man but he was a gentleman. I am devastated that this has happened.

"I keep hoping that this has been a sick prank. It's not sunk in yet.

"Andy would do anything for anyone. He used to stay late on jobs to help customers out even when he wasn't getting paid"

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant from Edinburgh CID said: "Our sympathies are with the family of the man who died as a result of this incident and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

"An arrest has been made, but we remain keen to speak with anyone who was in the area of Lochend Road South, at its junction with ‎Sleigh Drive, during Saturday evening or into the early hours of Sunday morning and way have witnessed the disturbance.

"Likewise anyone with any other relevant information should also contact police immediately. "

Those with information can contact Edinburgh CID via 101 and quote incident number 065 of the 21st July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.