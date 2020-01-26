Restalrig Circus pensioner death: what we know so far

Police are hunting for a man seen near the home where the 79-year-old died.

An investigation is continuing today after an elderly woman died in a suspected disturbance at her home in the Retalrig area of Edinburgh. Here is what we know so far:

Emergency services were called at approximately 6.50pm on Friday night to reports of a disturbance at the property in Retalrig Circus.

Paramedics took the 79-year-old woman to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, and Police Scotland have confirmed that the woman died in hospital later that night.

The death is being described as unexplained but officers have launched a search for a man in his 20s who was seen near the address at the time.

He is described as being white with a Scottish accent, aged between 20 and 30 with combed-back dark hair and approximately 5ft 6in.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing dark clothing, although his top may have had white sleeves. Chief Inspector David Happs, the local area commander, said: "Our inquiries into this incident are at an early stage and ongoing. The local community will see an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

"Our thoughts at this time are with the family and friends of the woman who has died and specialist officers are providing her next of kin with the necessary support."

Police Scotland are appealing for anyone who was in the Restalrig Circus area on Friday evening, or who recognises the description of the man police are searching for, to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 3175 of January 24. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Neighbours in shock

The local community has told of their shock at the incident. One neighbour said: "I came home from work and there were police everywhere and the entrance to our flat was cordoned off. It was a bit worrying because my wife and children were at home when all this was happening.”

