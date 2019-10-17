Residents near Edinburgh skatepark urged to secure bins after youths start fires

Police are urging residents near a city skate park to secure their bins after a rise in youth disorder in the area - including the starting of small fires.

Chief Inspector David Robertson said one young person has been charged with various disorder offences at Burdiehouse Skatepark and Burdiehouse Dip, with officers ramping up patrols.

In a statement, the local area commander said anyone starting fires is placing themselves and others at risk, and may ruin the facility for other young people and create unnecessary demand on the police and fire service.

Chief Insp Robertson stressed that such disorder takes the emergency services away from important work helping those in need.

The statement went on: “I would urge parents and guardians to have open and frank conversations with those in their care about the risks and consequences of getting involved in such behaviour.

“Where possible, I would also urge local residents to secure their bins and avoid leaving anything out or accessible which could be used to make a fire.”

The statement added: “You will see an increase in police patrols and activity in the area and I wish to reassure you that all instances of such disorder will be investigated and will not be tolerated.

“To date, one youth has been identified and charged with various disorder offences and an investigation is ongoing.”

Anyone with information relating to anyone involved in crimes of this nature should contact police on 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

