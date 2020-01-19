Residents in shock after flat fire started 'by a group of teenagers'

Have your say

Four people had to be treated with oxygen after teenage yobs torched a stairwell in an Edinburgh apartment block.

A resident said the fire was 'started by a group of young teenagers' in a stairwell in Magdalene Drive at about 11pm on Friday causing black smoke to billow through the property.

Pictures of the scene show the fire caused major damage to the interior.

One resident said: "It was a horrifying experience.

"The fire spread within the stairwell filling with black smoke.

"Higher flats were trapped due to the travelling thick black smoke which the fire rescue team evaluated as ‘toxic'."

Emergency services raced to the scene after receiving multiple 999 calls.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers attended a report of a fire in a common close in Magdalene drive, Edinburgh.

"The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and two adults and four children were treated for the effects of smoke inhalation.

"The fire is being treated as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."