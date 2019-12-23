Repeat Grangemouth offender back in jail after threatening to ‘smash up’ home

A repeat offender has been put behind bars after causing a scene at a Camelon home.

James Docherty (29), 13c Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, behaved threateningly in Telford Square on July 12 by shouting, swearing and acting in an aggressive manner. He also breached a bail condition by contacting a woman there on December 1. The court heard Docherty called the woman a “slag” on July 12 before kicking a mop, a bucket and a door, and threatening to “smash up” the property.

His defence solicitor said Docherty was imprisoned in February and released in May, and has a difficulty with alcohol misuse. He was jailed for 180 days and will be supervised for three years.