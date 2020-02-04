Remains of cannabis farm dumped at Fife beauty spot

The remains of an illegal cannabis farm have been found dumped at the Hill of Tarvit mansionhouse.

National Trust for Scotland staff discovered a large amount of dumped materials at the site on Monday, January 27.

Police Scotland and Fife Council were notified about the dumping.

A National Trust for Scotland spokesperson said: “It transpired that the material appears to have been the remains of an illegal cannabis farm and some of it was also dumped on a nearby farm.

“Quite apart from the illegality involved, we are going to have to waste staff time and charitable funds in clearing up the mess. If anyone has any information as to who the culprits might be, we urge them to contact the Police or the Council.”

Councillor Karen Marjoram also urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

She said: “I would expect that there would be some forensic investigation into this illegal dumping, given the nature of the waste, to help identify those involved in both running a cannabis farm, and those disposing of the waste.

“I would urge people to note anything suspicious they see by phoning the police on their non emergency number, 101.”