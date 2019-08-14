Redding tearaway not welcome at home any more

Argyle McClure struggled with his dad during an incident at his parent’s house over an i-Pad.

McClure, 15 Fir Grove, Westquarter, admitted behaving in a threatening manner at the premises in Wholequarter Road, Redding on August 7.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “It was 11pm and the accused’s parents were trying to get to sleep and the accused was in his bedroom using an i-Pad to communicate and was talking loudly.

“His mother went in to his room and asked him to keep the noise down, but he wouldn’t. His father then went in and asked him to go downstairs if he was going to continue being loud.

“The accused then jumped off his bed and went face to face with his father, shouting and swearing at him. The accused then followed his parents downstairs and told them he would be leaving and would be taking the i-Pad, which belonged to a relative.

“His mother said he wasn’t taking it. He then approached his father and seized hold of him. A struggle ensued which resulted in the accused ending up with him on top of his father, shouting and swearing.

“When he was told police had been contacted he stopped struggling and remained in the house until officers arrived.”

The court heard McClure, who has ADHD, was no longer welcome in his parent’s home.

Stephen Biggam, defence solicitor, said: “When things get too much for his parents he his relocated to his grandfather, but he is too old now.”

McClure – still subject to a curfew between 7pm and 7am – was released to his new bail address as Sheriff Derek Hamilton deferred sentence until September 5 for a criminal justice social work report.