Rangers fan smashed Tynecastle seat and hurled it onto pitch

A RANGERS supporter who smashed a seat during a goal celebration and threw it onto the pitch has been banned from attending Scottish football matches.

Daley Carlin stamped on the plastic bucket seat when the Glasgow giants scored an equaliser against Hearts at Tynecastle Park, in Edinburgh, last December.

Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Pic: Ian Georgeson

Carlin, from Paisley, then waved the the jagged-edged broken seat in the air before lobbing it onto the turf during the wild celebrations in the away end.

The thug was quickly identified and several G4S stewards attended at the scene and escorted Carlin out of the ground.

The Ibrox season ticket holder was subsequently arrested and charged and he pleaded guilty to two offences when he appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

Fiscal depute Alan Wickham told the court 24-year-old Carlin was in the North Stand at Tynecastle which was housing around 3,500 Rangers supporters.

Hearts scored first through an own goal before Rangers defender Connor Goodson bundled in an equaliser just after the half hour.

Mr Wickham said: “Around 35 minutes into the game Rangers scored a goal to equalise. The accused stood on a seat breaking part of the seat off and waving it while celebrating the goal.

“The piece of the chair was then thrown by the accused towards the pitch.”

The fiscal added the broken part of the seat was around A4 size and admitted “it was not terribly large”.

David Todd, defending solicitor, said his unemployed client broke the seat but was then “stuck as what to do with the piece (of the seat)”.

The lawyer added Carlin has been going to see Rangers for around 12 years and that he “feared a football banning order”.

Mr Todd added: “He goes to the football to support his team rather than for anything else.”

Sheriff Peter McCormack sentenced Carlin to carry out 90 hours of unpaid work in the community and banned him from attending football matches for the next 12 months.

Sheriff McCormack said: “In respect of this conduct I will impose a community payback order whereby you will carry out 90 hours of unpaid work.

“I have also considered the legislation for a football banning order. I do consider your conduct to be irresponsible, to stand on seats and worse still to throw the seat on the pitch.

“It is an inflammatory act to throw things on to a football pitch.”

Carlin admitted to wilfully or recklessly destroying property belonging to another and stand on a seat and cause damage at Tynecastle Park, Edinburgh, on December 2 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to behaving in a disorderly manner by gesticulating while holding a part of a seat and throwing it towards the field of play during the same incident.

The match itself saw Rangers come from behind to beat Hearts 2-1 with first half goals from Connor Goldson and Alfredo Morelos in front of 19,429 spectators.