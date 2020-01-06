Rangers and Celtic urged to speak out on sectarian abuse after Alfredo Morelos called 'orange b*****d'

Old Firm clubs have been urged to speak out about sectarian abuse faced by players after Rangers star Alfredo Morelos was labelled a 'wee orange b******' by a passerby.

Footage emerged on social media earlier this month of Morelos, 23, being subjected to the abuse in Glasgow city centre by a man passing by him in a car.

Rangers, who Morelos has played for for three years, claimed he was subjected to racist abuse by rival fans at Celtic Park during the Old Firm derby on December 29 The Ibrox side won the match 2-1, but Celtic refuted the allegations made against their fans and claimed Light Blues fans taunted Bhoys players with "sickening" chants.

Anti-sectarian charity Nil By Mouth urged both clubs to speak out against such abuse.

Director of the charity, Dave Scott, blasted the 'bigoted moron' filmed abusing Morelos.

Mr Scott said: "This is the latest dismal example of people completely overstepping the mark with footballers in the city.

"They have the right to go about their lives without having to endure the sort of nonsense served out by bigoted morons who think they have some sort of right to abuse a person going about their business.

"I'd really like to see some sort of joint statement from both clubs to the effect of - 'we are rivals on the pitch, but human beings off it' to try and stamp out this behaviour."

Celtic and Rangers have both been approached for comment.