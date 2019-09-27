Raging son locks parents in their own bedroom in Bantaskine home during tantrum

A grown man behaved like a “12-year-old on a bad night” levelling a violent tantrum at his mum and dad after they mentioned his ex in front of his new partner.

Callum Park (23) threw a clothes horse at the window and eventually locked both his parents in their bedroom.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, Park admitted behaving in a threatening manner at the house in Windsor Road, Bantaskine on September 1.

Collette Fallon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “He was in the address with a friend and his parents were out. They returned at 11.30pm and for a time consumed alcohol in the living room with the accused and his friend.

“This progressed to the accused shouting at his parents, ‘you’re nothing but an embarrassment’. The accused’s friend left the address and the accused came back to the living room shouting at his parents ‘you ruined everything’.

“He began picking up items and throwing them around the house. He picked up a clothes horse and threw it towards a window and began punching walls. When his parents attempted to go near him he would put up his hands and clench his fists.”

Police were contacted and they managed to calm matters down.

Officers left and a short time later Park’s parents went to bed.

“The accused entered the bedroom,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He started shouting at them before grabbing the key from inside their bedroom door and locking both his parents inside their bedroom for several minutes.

“His father contacted police saying his son had locked he and his wife in.”

Police attended and Park was arrested.

He told police “I’m in the wrong.”

The court heard Park, 204 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, lost his temper when his parents brought up his former partner in front of his new friend.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This starts off like a tantrum and gets worse. You are not a teenager you are 23. This sounds like a 12-year-old on a bad night.”

Park was placed on a structured deferred sentence for six months with a review called for on December 19.