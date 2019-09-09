Racist thug jailed for killing of delivery driver in Edinburgh behind bars again

A VILE thug who mocked justice by posting nude photos from prison after being jailed over the racist killing of a delivery driver in Edinburgh has been caged again.

Michael Roberts was sentenced to 42 months in jail for his part in the death of Simon San in 2010 and was returned to prison in 2017 for his part in a knifepoint robbery.

Roberts was one of the racist gang jailed for his part in the killing of delivery driver Simon San in 2010.

Mr San was killed by a single punch from John Reid who was sentenced to five years for culpable homicide, while Roberts and fellow accomplice Keir Rodger pleaded guilty to forcing the 40-year-old to leave his vehicle in the same incident by rocking it back and forward.

But Roberts and Rodger were back in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court accused of housebreaking at a property in Tranent in March.

Officers discovered traces of Roberts' DNA on a grey sock in a field near the four-bedroom property, later uncovering CCTV footage showing Roberts approaching the home.

The 24-year-old made off with £4,000 worth of items including a PlayStation 4, laptop, jewellery, three pairs of men’s boxer shorts and a pillowcase in the raid.

Roberts taunted guards with repeated social media posts from prison.

Ross Gardner, defending Roberts on Thursday, said his client had been released from prison in January, found himself homeless, and was “led into previous vices he’d indulged”.

Rodger had his not guilty plea accepted by the prosecutor for his part in the incident.

In 2017, images showed Reid and Roberts bathing naked in a sink in separate snaps believed to have been taken just yards from a guard’s office at Saughton.

In a fake Facebook account, Roberts posted: “I’m f**kin back f**k the system.”

He also boasted about being “in charge” and mocks guards for a security search that found nothing.

Reid and Roberts, both then 16 were part of a feral gang which taunted Mr San, yelling “Chinky” at him.

Reid was released after three years but jailed again in 2014 for breaking his parole, and again last year for housebreaking.

His previous stretch of five years and four months was handed down in August after he admitted punching a woman repeatedly on the head in Muirhouse.

He was sentenced for that sickening attack along with the assault and robbery of another man days later.

Roberts was handed a three-year sentence for helping Reid rob the man at knifepoint in his own home.