Rabbits badly burned after hutch deliberately set on fire in 'cruel act' in Aberdeenshire town

The family have been left very shaken by the incident involving their pets.

Two pet rabbits have been badly burned after their hutch was deliberately set alight.

The incident happened at around 3.10am on Thursday at a property in Peterhead, Aberdeenshire.

Emergency services were called to the scene in Forman Drive, Clerkhill, and extinguished the fire, which left the two rabbits badly singed.

Pc Millie Robertson said: "This was a reckless and cruel act and we will find out who was responsible.

"The family were woken up by their smoke alarm going off and contacted emergency services.

"They have understandably been left very shaken by what has happened to their pet animals.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the Clerkhill area around 3am this morning."

The hutch was in the back garden of the property and officers believe access to the garden could have been gained by climbing the fences of surrounding properties.