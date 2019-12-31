Public urged not to approach missing Aberdeen man last seen 4 days ago

Police have urged members of the public not to approach a missing Aberdeen man.

John Andrew Middleton, 21, was last seen in the Victoria Road area at about 4:30pm on Friday December 27th.

He is described as being white, 5ft 10ins in height, with short dark brown hair, green eyes and speaking with a Scottish accent.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Middleton however Police Scotland would like to reassure people that considerable and extensive efforts are being put into locating him.



Anyone with information or sightings should contact Police Scotland immediately on 101.