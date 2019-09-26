Public appeal following disappearance of woman, 88, from Inverness

Have your say

Police Scotland has put out a public appeal following the disappearance of an 88-year-old woman.

Officers in Inverness are currently searching for Doreen Wrightham who is missing from the Southside Road area of Inverness.

She has not been seen since 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Doreen is described as being about 5 ft 9in, stocky with grey/white hair.

She was wearing a light coloured jacket, dark trousers and black shoes.

Anyone with information or sightings is encouraged to call 999 or 101 and quote incident 0219 of Thursday, September 26.